Stunning Stoinis heroics in vain as Kiwis snatch win: 1st ODI (Auckland)

New Zealand beat Australia in stunning circumstances as allrounder Marcus Stoinis smashed 146 not out off 117 balls to almost pull off a miracle win.

Chasing 287, Australian fell short

Matches Tagged in ClipDex

2017 NZL v AUS 1st ODI  

Series Tagged in ClipDex

2017 NZL v AUS ODI series  

Players Tagged in ClipDex

Finch, Aaron James   Santner, Mitchell J   Broom, Neil   Hazlewood, Josh R   Ferguson, Lachlan H   Guptill, Martin   Williamson, Kane S   Boult, Trent A   Stoinis, Marcus   Cummins, Patrick J  

Grounds Tagged in ClipDex

Eden Park  

Categories Tagged in ClipDex

Limited Overs (ODI & T20)  

