Allrounder Shakib Al Hasan claimed three quick wickets to leave the 2nd Test evenly poised after New Zealand slumped from 252-4 to a shaky 260-7 at stumps.
Earlier, Ross Taylor ... [more]
Matches Tagged in ClipDex2017 NZL v BAN 2nd Test
Series Tagged in ClipDex2017 NZL v BAN Test serie ...
Players Tagged in ClipDexTaylor, Ross Luteru Taskin Ahmed Shakib Al Hasan Nicholls, Henry M Latham, Thomas W M Williamson, Kane S Rubel Hossain
Grounds Tagged in ClipDexHagley Oval
Categories Tagged in ClipDexTest Matches
