Late Shakib strikes rattle Kiwis: 2nd Test, Day 2 (Christchurch)

Allrounder Shakib Al Hasan claimed three quick wickets to leave the 2nd Test evenly poised after New Zealand slumped from 252-4 to a shaky 260-7 at stumps.

Earlier, Ross Taylor ... [more]

