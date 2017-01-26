Opener Niroshan Dickwella smashed 68 off 51 balls and allrounder Seekkuge Prasanna (37 not out off 16 balls, and 1-21) was the unlikely hero as he finished off the chase ... [more]
Matches Tagged in ClipDex2017 RSA v SRL 3rd T20
Series Tagged in ClipDex2017 RSA v SRL T20 series
Players Tagged in ClipDexBehardien, Farhaan Ngidi, Lungisani Sandakan, P A D Lakshan R De Silva, Thakshila Imran Tahir Mosehle, Mangaliso Chandimal, Dinesh Gunaratne, D Asela S Dickwella, D P D Niroshan Prasanna, Seekkuge Hendricks, Reeza R Kulasekara, Nuwan de Villiers, Abraham B Smuts, Jon-Jon Trevor
Grounds Tagged in ClipDexNewlands
Categories Tagged in ClipDexLimited Overs (ODI & T20)
