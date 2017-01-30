10 Year
Superb Bumrah death over seals thrilling win: 2nd T20 (Nagpur)

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah bowled a brilliant final over to guide India to a thrilling five-run win over England after he knocked over Joe Root and Jos Buttle whilst conceding only ... [more]

ClipDex Details

Matches Tagged in ClipDex

2017 IND v ENG 2nd T20  

Series Tagged in ClipDex

2017 IND v ENG T20 series  

Players Tagged in ClipDex

Rahul, K Lokesh   Dhoni, Mahendra S   Root, Joseph Edward   Stokes, Benjamin Andrew   Dawson, Liam A   Rashid, Adil U   Nehra, Ashish   Jordan, Chris J   Chahal, Yuzvendra S   Pandey, Manish K   Billings, Samuel W   Mishra, Amit   Kohli, Virat   Bumrah, Jasprit J  

Grounds Tagged in ClipDex

Vidarbha Cricket Associat ...  

Categories Tagged in ClipDex

Limited Overs (ODI & T20)  

