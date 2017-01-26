10 Year
Prasanna, Dickwella stun South Africa, win series: 3rd T20 (Cape Town)

Opener Niroshan Dickwella smashed 68 off 51 balls and allrounder Seekkuge Prasanna (37 not out off 16 balls, and 1-21) was the unlikely hero as he finished off the chase ... [more]

Historic win: Herath knocks over Proteas (Durban)

43 all out: Lowest ever Lankan score (Paarl)

2017 RSA v SRL 3rd T20  

2017 RSA v SRL T20 series  

