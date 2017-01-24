10 Year
Stokes stars in high scoring thriller: 3rd ODI (Kolkata)

All rounder Ben Stokes smashed 57 and then took 3-63 as England beat India by 5 runs in a last ball thriller.

On a well grassed pitch, opener Jason Roy (65), Jonny Bairstow (56) and Stokes took England to 321-8.

In reply, India were 173-5 when Kedar Jadhav (90) and Hardik Pandya brought the hosts back into contention with a sixth-wicket stand of 104. India needed 27 in 18 balls when Stokes applied the brakes conceding only 4 runs in the 48th over.

England 321 for 8 (Roy 65, Stokes 57*, Bairstow 56, Pandya 3-49) beat India 316 for 9 (Jadhav 90, Pandya 56, Kohli 55) by five runs.

Jan 2017

