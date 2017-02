Mathews guides tense win after late wobble: 2nd T20 (J'borg)

After being in control at 86-3, a curious fall of late wickets almost cost Sri Lanka their first win of a horror tour.

Eventually an unbeaten 54 off 50 balls from injured skipper Angelo Mathews helped Sri Lanka fall over the line in a three-wicket win over South Africa.

Earlier, left arm chinaman spinner Sandakan took 4-23, backed up by good work from Isuru Udana (3-13) and Nuwan Kulasekara (2-10), to skittle South Africa for 113.

Sri Lanka 119 for 7 (Mathews 54*, Ngidi 4-16) beat South Africa 113 (Sandakan 4-23, Udara 3-13) by three wickets.

