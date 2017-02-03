Opener Niroshan Dickwella smashed 68 off 51 balls and allrounder Seekkuge Prasanna (37 not out off 16 balls, and 1-21) was the unlikely hero as he finished off the chase as Sri Lanka overcame South Africa with a ball to spare to win by 5 wickets.
The win gave the Sri Lankans a 2-1 series triumph and their first trophy of any kind in South Africa.
Earlier, AB de Villiers hit a 35-ball half-century on his return to international cricket following six months of injury related absences. His 44-ball 63 powered South Africa to a massive 168-5.
Sri Lanka 170 for 5 (Dickwella 68, Tahir 3-18) beat South Africa 169 for 5 (de Villiers 63) by five wickets.
