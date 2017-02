Warner, Head smash centuries to down Pakistan: 5th ODI (Adelaide)

A maiden century from Travis Head and a brilliant 179 from David Warner took Australia to a 57-run win over Pakistan.

Chasing 369, Babar Azam (100) and Sharjeel Khan (79) built a 130-run partnership for the second wicket but they fell short by 57 runs as Australia took the series 4-1.

Australia 7 for 369 (Warner 179, Head 128) beat Pakistan 312 (Azam 100, Sharjeel 79, Starc 4-42) by 57 runs.

Jan 2017