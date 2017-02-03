Allrounder Moeen Ali (2-21) led a superb England bowling display that laid the foundation for a comfortable seven-wicket victory over India.
Chasing 147, Eoin Morgan (51) and Joe Root (46 not out) ran down India with 11 balls to spare.
England 148 for 3 (Morgan 51, Chahal 2-27) beat India 147 for 7 (Dhoni 36*, Moeen 2-21) by seven wickets.
