Tahir, Parnell crush Sri Lanka: 1st ODI (Port ELizabeth)

Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka.

Kusal Mendis (62) stood firm as Parnell (3-48) and leg-spinner Tahir (3-26) ripped through Sri Lanka's middle-order after they were handily placed at 86-2. In reply, Quinton de Kock (34) and Hashim Amla (57) put on 71 as the home team won with 15 overs to spare.

South Africa 185 for 2 (Amla 57, du Plessis 55*) beat Sri Lanka 181 (Mendis 62, Tahir 3-26, Parnell 3-48) by eight wickets.

