Paceman Jasprit Bumrah bowled a brilliant final over to guide India to a thrilling five-run win over England after he knocked over Joe Root and Jos Buttle whilst conceding only two runs in the final 6 balls of the match.
England were on track for an easy win before Ben Stokes (38) fell to Ashish Nehra (3-28). Earlier, KL Rahul posted 71 from 47 balls to take India to an underpar 144-8.
India 144 for 8 (Rahul 71, Jordan 3-22) beat England 139 for 6 (Stokes 38, Root 38, Nehra 3-28) by five runs.
Jan 2017
