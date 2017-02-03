10 Year
Superb Bumrah death over seals thrilling win: 2nd T20 (Nagpur)

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah bowled a brilliant final over to guide India to a thrilling five-run win over England after he knocked over Joe Root and Jos Buttle whilst conceding only two runs in the final 6 balls of the match.

England were on track for an easy win before Ben Stokes (38) fell to Ashish Nehra (3-28). Earlier, KL Rahul posted 71 from 47 balls to take India to an underpar 144-8.

India 144 for 8 (Rahul 71, Jordan 3-22) beat England 139 for 6 (Stokes 38, Root 38, Nehra 3-28) by five runs.

Jan 2017

