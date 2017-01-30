Stunning Stoinis heroics in vain as Kiwis snatch win: 1st ODI (Auckland)

New Zealand beat Australia in stunning circumstances as allrounder Marcus Stoinis smashed 146 not out off 117 balls to almost pull off a miracle win.

Chasing 287, Australian fell short by just six runs. Stoinis, playing just his second ODI, came in at 5 for 64 to have the Kiwis under the cosh until last man Josh Hazlewood was run-out backing up too far in the 47th over.

Earlier, the Black Caps finished their innings on 9-286 after being sent in to bat, thanks largely to half-centuries from Neil Broom (73) and Martin Guptill (61) and a crucial last over that Boult belted Cummins for 16 runs.

New Zealand 286 for 9 (Broom 73, Guptill 61, Stoinis 3-49) beat Australia 280 (Stoinis 146*, Santner 3-44) by six runs .

