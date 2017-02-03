10 Year
Chahal destroys England, India win series: 3rd T20 (Bangalore)

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (6-25) triggered a dramatic collapse as England lost 8 wickets for 8 runs as India won by 75 runs to take the series 2-1.

Earlier, Suresh Raina (63, 45 balls) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (56, 35 balls) enabled the hosts to reach a competitive 202 for 6.

In reply, England were cruising along at 118 for 2 until Chahals spell had them all out for 127 in 16.3 overs.

India 202 for 6 (Raina 63, Dhoni 56) beat England 127 (Root 42, Chahal 6-25, Bumrah 3-14) by 75 runs.

Feb 2017

