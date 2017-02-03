10 Year
  • 29 votes | 1490 views

Du Plessis, Miller thump Sri Lanka: 2nd ODI (Durban)

Faf du Plessis (105) and David Miller (117 not out) helped South Africa crush Sri Lanka by 121 runs to go 2-0 up in the series.

Du Plessis and Miller put on 117 off 136 balls for the fifth wicket before Miller and Chris Morris plundered 60 off 43 balls for the sixth wicket to post an imposing 307-6.

In reply, Kusal Mendis (20) and Dinesh Chandimal (36) also offered resistance but Sri Lanka were knocked over for 186.

South Africa 307 for 6 (Miller 117*, du Plessis 105) beat Sri Lanka 186 (Chandimal 36) .

Feb 2017

Related Videos

Crushing win as Sri Lanka crash to 43 all out: 1st ODI (Paarl)

Prasanna, Dickwella stun South Africa, win series: 3rd T20 (Cape Town)

ClipDex Details

Matches Tagged in ClipDex

2017 RSA v SRL 2nd ODI  

Series Tagged in ClipDex

2017 RSA v SRL ODI series  

Players Tagged in ClipDex

Imran Tahir   Du Plessis, Faf   Sandakan, P A D Lakshan R   Parnell, Wayne   de Villiers, Abraham B   Chandimal, Dinesh   Pathirana, Sachith S   de Silva, P Chaturanga   Gunaratne, D Asela S   Miller, David Andrew   Morris, Christopher H  

Grounds Tagged in ClipDex

Kingsmead  

Categories Tagged in ClipDex

Limited Overs (ODI & T20)  
No comments received so far. (U09)
Share with
What are these?

Newcomers

De Silva, Thakshila

Sri Lanka

Smuts, Jon-Jon Trevor

South Africa

Phehlukwayo, Andile

South Africa

Birthdays Today

Harris, Lord

Harris, Lord

03-02-1851
England

Bartlett, Gary A

Bartlett, Gary A

03-02-1941
New Zealand

Barnett, Geoffrey E F

Barnett, Geoffrey E F

03-02-1984
Canada

Random Video (I'm Feeling Lucky)

Test cricket is the pinnacle: Andrew Strauss

Latest Series

2017 NZL v AUS ODI series
2017 RSA v SRL ODI series
2017 IND v ENG T20 series
2017 RSA v SRL T20 series
2017 IND v ENG ODI series

On This Day (3rd Feb)

Indian heroes get massive welcome
Trescothick helps England square series 3-3: 6th ODI (Mumbai, 2002)
Guptill & pacemen humiliate Aussies: 1st ODI (Auckland)

Copyright 2007-2017 Cricket Crowd Ltd

Downloads | News| Links | About Us | Help | Contact Us | Sitemap

privacy policy | disclaimer | RSS