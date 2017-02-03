Du Plessis, Miller thump Sri Lanka: 2nd ODI (Durban)

Faf du Plessis (105) and David Miller (117 not out) helped South Africa crush Sri Lanka by 121 runs to go 2-0 up in the series.

Du Plessis and Miller put on 117 off 136 balls for the fifth wicket before Miller and Chris Morris plundered 60 off 43 balls for the sixth wicket to post an imposing 307-6.

In reply, Kusal Mendis (20) and Dinesh Chandimal (36) also offered resistance but Sri Lanka were knocked over for 186.

