AB, Pretorius shines after SL collapse again: 3rd ODI (J'borg)

Allrounder Dwaine Pretorius took a career-best 3-19 to trihher an epic Sri Lankan collpase as South Africa won by seven wickets to win the series 3-0.

Openers Upul Tharanga and Niroshan Dickwella started brightly to put on 60 but then a curious collapse followed where the visitors lost all 10 wickets for just 103 more runs. They had some respite to regroup after a swarm of bees held up play for more than an hour.

South Africa, led by their captain De Villiers (60 not out) cantered to their victory target in 32 overs. South Africa 164 for 3 (De Villiers 60, Amla 34) beat Sri Lanka 163 (Dickwella 74, Pretorius 3-19, Tahir 2-21) by seven wickets.

shanewarne
2017-02-05 06:22:21
Why does Sri Lanka keep collapsing all the time?
