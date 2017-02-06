10 Year
Boult strikes Aussies, NZ snatch trophy: 3rd ODI (Hamilton)

Left arm paceman Trent Boult took six wickets as New Zealand regained the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series by winning the "decider" against Australia.

The Kiwis 281-9 was built on Ross Taylor's 16th ODI century with makeshift opener Dean Brownlie scoring a polished 63, his maiden half century in his first ODI for over two years. Australia were dismissed for 257 in the 47th over as the world's top-ranked ODI bowler Trent Boult starred with 6-33.

New Zealand 281 for 9 (Taylor 107, Brownlie 63, Faulkner 3-59, Starc 3-63) beat Australia 257 (Finch 56, Head 53, Boult 6-33) by 24 runs.

Feb 2017

