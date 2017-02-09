10 Year
Du Plessis trumps Tharanga ton: 4th ODI (Newlands)

A career-best 185 by Faf du Plessis overshadowed a brilliant century by Upul Tharanga as South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 40 runs to lead the series 4-0.

Du Plessis fell three runs short of Gary Kirsten's record for the highest score by a South African batsman in ODI cricket as South Africa posted the record ODI highest score at Newlands.

South Africa 367 for 5 (du Plessis 185, Pathirana 2-55) beat Sri Lanka 327 (Tharanga 119, Dickwella 58, Weerakkody 58, Parnell 4-58) by 40 runs .

