A career-best 185 by Faf du Plessis overshadowed a brilliant century by Upul Tharanga as South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 40 runs to lead the series 4-0.
Du Plessis fell three runs short of Gary Kirsten's record for the highest score by a South African batsman in ODI cricket as South Africa posted the record ODI highest score at Newlands.
South Africa 367 for 5 (du Plessis 185, Pathirana 2-55) beat Sri Lanka 327 (Tharanga 119, Dickwella 58, Weerakkody 58, Parnell 4-58) by 40 runs .
Feb 2017
Matches Tagged in ClipDex2017 RSA v SRL 4th ODI
Series Tagged in ClipDex2017 RSA v SRL ODI series
Players Tagged in ClipDexKumara, C B R Lahiru S de Villiers, Abraham B Du Plessis, Faf de Kock, Quinton Tharanga, W Upul Parnell, Wayne Weerakoon, Sajeewa Dickwella, D P D Niroshan Imran Tahir
Grounds Tagged in ClipDexNewlands
Categories Tagged in ClipDexLimited Overs (ODI & T20)