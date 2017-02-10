10 Year
Bangladesh Test Preview: Picking Rahane Over Nair Correct Decision

Former India opener Aakash Chopra said that his heart goes out to triple centurion Karun Nair for not getting picked for the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad but picking Ajinkya Rahane was the correct decision and that he should bat at the No.5 spot.

He also said that the key player for Bangladesh will be seasoned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who can trouble the hosts both with the bat and ball.

