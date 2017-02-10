Murali Vijay smashed his ninth hundred and skipper Virat Kohli posted his first ton against Bangladesh as India took firm control of the one-off Test.
India reached 356-3 at stumps with Kohli was unbeaten on 111, while Ajinkya Rahane was not out 45 as Bangladesh fluffed several easy chances in the field to let the hosts off the hook.
India 356 for 3 (Kohli 111*, Vijay 108, Pujara 83) v Bangladesh.
Feb 2017
