India dominate after record Kohli double ton: 1st Test, Day 2 (Hyderabad)

Skipper Virat Kohli scored his 4th double century in a successive series as India compiled a record 687 against Bangladesh to dominate play.

Kohli became the first batsman to score double centuries in four consecutive series as he reached 204. He was supported by Saha's 106 not out. In reply, Bangladesh were 1-41 at stumps.

Bangladesh 41 for 1(Tamim 24*, Umesh 1-2) trail India 687 for 6 dec (Kohli 204, Vijay 108, Saha 106*, Taijul 3-156) by 646 runs.

Feb 2017

